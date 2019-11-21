NRL all-time games record holder Cameron Smith has confirmed he will play a 19th season with the Melbourne Storm in 2020.

The 36-year-old captain will return to training in January before the start of the season in March.

During the 2019 season, Smith became the first NRL player to reach 400 games and will start next year with 411 appearances.

Smith confirmed the news on Twitter, and also had something to say on his rumoured switch to halfback for 2020.

Feeling refreshed and excited about season 2020. @storm Contrary to reports…… switching to halfback won’t be happening. #sillyseason pic.twitter.com/za1ECW8s0o — Cameron Smith (@camsmith9) November 21, 2019

“I’ve had a good break after another pretty big season in 2019. I’ve had time to relax and put my feet up and I’m feeling pretty fresh now,” Smith told the club’s website.

“I’m looking forward to next year.

“I’ve been given some ‘long service’ leave (from training) as I had last year as well so I won’t be back until the New Year.

“That seemed to work really well last year. It gives me plenty of time to freshen up and get ready for another gruelling season.

“I’m excited to see the squad improve on last year….and seeing the younger guys go to another level again in 2020.”

Smith debuted in 2002 and played all of Melbourne 27 games in 2019. he finished runner-up in the Dally M Medal.

He has played at least 20 NRL games every year since his debut as well as 56 games for Australia and 42 State of Origin appearances for Queensland.