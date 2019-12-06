South Sydney has commented on the NRL’s decision on the remainder of Sam Burgess’ contract with the club.

The NRL has decided to exempt Burgess’ contract from the club’s salary cap for the rest of his three-year deal, after Burgess was medically retired.

The Rabbitohs’ statement can be seen in full below.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs welcome the determination from the NRL today that the remainder of Sam Burgess’ contract will be exempt from the Club’s salary cap for 2020 and beyond under PCR Rule 86 (Medical Termination). The Rabbitohs thank the NRL and its Salary Cap Auditors for its patience throughout the application process.