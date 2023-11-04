Junior Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Boothroyd has decided to sign with a new club for the 2024 season, taking his talents overseas.

The 20-year-old Boothroyd has officially signed with Wakefield Trinity, who compete in the Betfred Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League - after being relegated last season.

"I'm really excited to be part of the new direction with the change in ownership and the completely new coaching and support staff," Boothroyd said.

"There is so much belief and investment in ensuring the club gets back to the Super League.

"I chose Wakefield because I feel I'm going to be there at the start of a very successful time both on and off the field."

A back rower, Boothroyd will enter the club from the Cronulla Sharks Jersey Flegg system after previously becoming a promising teenager forward through the St George Illawarra Dragons pathways.

Standing at 6'2'' and 101kg, Boothroyd will bring immense strength and power, as well as skill and agility to the overseas club.

It is understood that he can also play in the front row and lock forward position on the football field as he gets ready to make a name for himself in the sport of rugby league.

"We are working hard to sign overseas players who will drive us forward for years to come," Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell said.

"This takes a lot of work to unearth young quality players in Australia and New Zealand. Toby is one of those players. He is smart and tough with a great engine.

"His ability to play at prop and back row is a great strength and He is driven to get over here and prove how good he can be to the trinity fans. I am confident they will love his work ethic and tough effort in the middle of the field."