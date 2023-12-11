St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Junior Amone avoided prison after he was found guilty of the allegations that he armed himself with a hammer and chased a tradesman off a roof during a heated dispute.

The 21-year-old walked out of Wollongong Local Court on Monday after being "sentenced to a two-year Intensive Corrections Order, which is a term of imprisonment to be served in the community", per NCA Newswire.

However, his father, Talatau Amone, was sentenced to a period of two and a half years behind bars, with a non-parole period of 12 months, according to the publication.

“There is an ongoing inability to understand the consequences of his actions of violence,” Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said of his behaviour via NCA Newswire.

“There is no insight, there is no remorse, there is no indicator the community would be safer if he were serving it in the community.”

Both men were also fined $1000 each for damaging a car and will have to pay $13,481 in compensation.

The Dragons have since issued a statement in regards to the situation involving Amone.

"The Dragons acknowledge the two-year Intensive Corrections Order that was handed down to player Talatau Amone today," the statement read.

"The club will now work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit to determine the appropriate next steps.

"An update will be provided once this process has been completed."

The NRL are yet to provide comment on the situation.