Australian Rugby League Commissioner Peter V'landys has revealed that moves to bring consistency to the NRL's judicial findings are currently on the horizon.

When speaking to The Daily Telegraph, V'landys claimed that the operating review into the current system for grading and punishing foul play was nearing an end.

And with an eye cast across other codes to alleviate confusion and anger over both fines and suspensions, the Racing New South Wales board member believed quality headway had been made.

At the present, ARL commission members Gary Weiss, Tony McGrath and Balmain legend Wayne Pearce have been collaborating with heads at NRL HQ to iron out kinks in a system that had fans scratching their heads last season.

In delineating the processes that the combined parties were currently undertaking, V'landys also claimed that almost every facet of the present structure required updating.

“Any good corporation or organisation always reviews its procedures and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

“We’ve got input from a lot of people. We want to make sure we’ve got the best practice model available.

“Looking at it, we probably don’t [have the best model]. Everything can be improved and we just want best practice. We want to make it fair to all parties. We want to make it as fair as possible to players, clubs and everyone else. We are looking at other codes and sports and how they do it to ensure we’ve got the best system in place.”

V'landys was also open in stating that he held a desire to see the updates presided over by an independent panel rather than the previous system which was routinely headed by former players.

“I’d like to see it as independent as possible,” the league boss continued.

“When a player is given a penalty it should be done independently. Andrew Abdo is in favour of that as well. It takes up a lot of his time that could be better spent in commercial areas.

“The appeals process should be looked at – a player should have more opportunity to appeal. We may look at the NRL just acting as prosecutors as opposed to the ­decision makers on penalties.

“There can be perceptions around the judiciary that may not be correct so we want to make it as independent as possible. All we’re trying to do is get best practice. We want to rid the system of perceptions of conflict. It’s going to be as independent as possible.”

Given every facet of the contemporary system is being analysed, a date on which this new order will be implemented is yet to have been announced.

However, Travis Meyn of The Daily Telegraph noted that with progress being made behind closed doors, fans could well see grading and ruling updates being made from Round 1 of the upcoming NRL season.

The league's latest campaign is set to kick off in Penrith on Thursday, March 10 when Manly travels to face the reigning premiers at BlueBet Stadium.