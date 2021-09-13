Parramatta Eels' forward duo Marata Niukore and Junior Paulo have been charged by the judiciary for incidents in Sunday's elimination final win over the Newcastle Knights.

However, both players will be free to front up for the blue and gold when they take on the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening in Mackay during the NRL's second semi-final.

Paulo has been hit with a fine of $1600 for a high tackle on Kurt Mann which appeared destined to land him some time on the sidelines after he made direct contact with the Newcastle centre above the shoulder.

If the New South Wales Origin representative prop elects to fight the charge and loses, his fine will bounce up to $2100, however, there is no risk of a suspension from the incident.

Like Paulo, Marata Niukore will also escape with a fine for a dangerous contact charge on Connor Watson during the contest.

Under NRL rules, players can have up to two minor charges (Grade 1 in nature and offences such as high tackles or contrary conduct) in a season which are recorded as fines rather than suspensions. Paulo can count himself lucky that his high tackle was regarded as a Grade 1 careless however, given the forceful nature of the 56th minute hit.

Brad Arthur's side came away with a narrow victory over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon in a nail-biting elimination final, with both Paulo and Niukore playing instrumental roles through their work in the forwards.