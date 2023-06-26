Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth Josh Schuster is set to sign a three-year extension worth a reported $2.4 million to remain at the club over three years.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reported, Schuster informed the club late Monday night regarding his decision.

The news comes one day after the club signed Luke Brooks from the Wests Tigers on a four-year deal beginning in 2024.

With both now at Manly for at least the next three seasons, it is likely Schuster will move into the back row while Brooks will partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

MORE TO COME