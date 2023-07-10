Canterbury Bulldogs half and utility Josh Reynolds has decided to retire from rugby league after this weekend.

It was revealed over the weekend that Reynolds had selflessly given up his spot in the Bulldogs' top 30 to facilitate the arrival of Toby Sexton from the Gold Coast Titans.

Now, one of the Bulldogs' favourite sons, who was elevated into the top 30 at the end of a pre-season spent on a train and trial deal, has elected to play his last game this coming weekend in reserve grade.

Reynolds' spot in the top 30 came about with teammates desperate for him to be part of the squad after pre-season.

The 34-year-old began his career at the Bulldogs, and was part of plenty of success in blue and white before departing at the end of 2017 and struggling through injuries during horrid stints at both the Wests Tigers and Hull F.C.

A four-time New South Wales State of Origin representative, Reynolds has managed another seven games in first-grade this season.

In electing to go out, Reynolds will take to the field with the NSW Cup team prior to the Bulldogs' second first-grade game at Belmore this year, with fans encouraged to get to the ground early to bid farewell to Reynolds.

The club confirmed in a release on Monday that they will rename the Belmore hill to the "Josh Reynolds Hill" for Saturday's game and be handing out Reynolds face masks. The club expect Saturday to be a sell out.

The Bulldogs play the North Sydney Bears from 12:40pm (AEST) in the NSW Cup, and the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL from 3pm (AEST).

Reynolds is set to front the media on Monday afternoon.