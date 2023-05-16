Veteran Maroon Josh Papalii has made a case for Corey Horsburgh to team up with him in Queensland colours as the selection process heats up for both states ahead of Game I.

Many wouldn't have predicted Horsburgh to be fighting for an Origin spot at the beginning of the season, but as time has passed, he has gotten closer and closer to making his representative debut.

One player, in particular, believes Horsburgh was born to play State of Origin. That person is none other than his Raiders teammate and Maroons veteran.

"He's made for Origin," Josh Papalii said via the AAP.

"If there's a punch up, he's probably the first one in if he's not the one causing it.

"He loves that physical side of things, he's got a bit of lip as well, and he can play footy - that's what Origin is all about.

"I really do hope he gets in, and I'll be supporting him on the way as well."

Being a Maroons prop since 2013, Papalii has had the privilege of repping the Queensland colours 23 times. He also knows what it takes to win Origin and the type of players who flourish in that high-level environment.

Although Horsburgh has averaged 123 running metres and 32 tackles per game, he will need to contend with a host of other players for a jersey.

These players include; Thomas Flegler, J'maine Hopgood, Tom Gilbert, Reuben Cotter, David Fifita and Lindsay Collins.

Papalii will also have to contend for a Maroons jersey, despite playing in all three games last season. This is due to the return of Christian Welch from injury. However, Papalii insists he's confident he will have Billy Slater's blessing.

"I'm always keen, but my footy's gonna do the talking," he said via the AAP.

"Anyone can say they're keen but they've got to be playing some good footy.

"You're not just representing yourself, when you go to Queensland you're representing the people, the state.

"We'll see what happens; I'm always putting my hand up for Queensland and if I get in, I get in."