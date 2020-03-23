Josh Morris is now officially a Sydney Rooster and could play for the Bondi club as early as this week.

Morris had been lobbying for the move for some time and finally got his wish, joining his twin brother Brett at the reigning premiers.

The veteran completed his two-game stint at the Sharks this season on the weekend, which was part of the deal to release him.

As of Sunday morning, Morris became a Rooster.

“It has been very different.” Morris said after the game against Melbourne on Saturday night.

“There was a lot happening in the papers and in the media. It was a little bit of a distraction but once it was sorted and there was an end date everyone could move on.

“I haven’t had a bad time here. That’s the thing about it. They are a great bunch of blokes. I can’t say a bad word about them, it’s just the opportunity that was presented for myself to go to the Roosters was to good to refuse. I’m going to miss the boys.”

Morris will arrive at his new club as early as Monday and will be hoping to debut for the club this weekend against South Sydney.

“I have done my homework (on Souths) already, It will be different. That is their blockbuster game.

“I look forward to getting there and learning the structures as best I can.”