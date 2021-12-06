Canberra Raiders' hooker Josh Hodgson has been linked with a sensational move to the Parramatta Eels in 2023.

The number of quality hookers off-contract at the end of 2022 is now substantially less than the number of teams who will be searching for one following the signings of Apisai Koroisau at the Wests Tigers, Brandon Smith at the Sydney Roosters and Reed Mahoney at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

It's left all of the Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins and Parramatta Eels searching for a dummy half, while other clubs could still be looking to upgrade their own stocks, including the Panthers who lose Koroisau.

Compare that to the dummy halves who are still off-contract, and Josh Hodgson is joined by Jake Turpin as the only two genuine started still off-contract, while Tom Starling, Mitchell Kenny, Freddy Lussick and Manase Fainu are also on the list.

It means the race for Hodgson's services is unlikely to go away, despite the fact the reported main team chasing him - the Wests Tigers - have locked down Koroisau.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Eels have already begun discussions with Hodgson, who could shape as a potential replacement for Mahoney.

It's understood interest is genuine between both parties, with the 32-year-old looking for one final contract to see out his career. The news comes after reports last week suggested the Eels are also talking to Sam Verrills, however, he would need an early release from his contract at the Roosters to join in 2023.

That is a possibility though, given the Roosters have signed Smith, although that, and the Mahoney deal, has not been officially confirmed by the Roosters or Bulldogs respectively.

It's understood Hodgson is well aware of the pay cut he will need to take to stay in the NRL, but is willing to do so.