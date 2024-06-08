Queensland Origin assistant Josh Hannay has confirmed his place on the shortlist for the Parramatta Eels coaching position and believes he is the one to end the club's 38-year premiership drought.

Hannay, 44, is undeterred by the Eels' long-standing title drought since 1986 and is among six contenders for the role. Other candidates include NSW Origin coach Michael Maguire, Jason Ryles, Knights assistant Brian McDermott and former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

"Yes, the role certainly appeals to me on face value,” Hannay told The Daily Telegraph.

"The Eels are a big club, well-resourced, you look at the roster and there is some strength to their roster. I would need to get a deeper understanding of the inner workings of the club before I know how appealing the job is, but it seems appealing.”

Hannay boasts a strong resume, having played 153 NRL games for the Cowboys and Cronulla and two Origin matches for Queensland. He transitioned into coaching with Souths Logan in the Hostplus Cup and is currently an assistant to Cronulla's Craig Fitzgibbon. Hannay has also served as an interim NRL coach at the Cowboys and Sharks.

"I think I'm ready because of the journey I have been on,” he said.

"I have been very privileged to work with coaches like Paul Green, Craig Fitzgibbon and Billy Slater and every step along the way you are learning from guys who are renowned winners. ‘Greeny' won a premiership at the Cowboys, ‘Fitzy' worked with Trent Robinson at the Roosters and won a number of comps there. With Billy, all he has done all his life is win.

"For me as a coach, I have my own strengths, but you also take little bits and pieces from others on that journey. That has led to a point where I'd like to think I'm a well-rounded coach ready for an opportunity. Whether that's with Parramatta or someone else further down the line, time will tell, but in terms of readiness, I can't be better prepared or better educated to be a head coach."

Reflecting on his childhood memories, Hannay recalled watching Parramatta's last premiership win.

"My first memories of rugby league as a kid, I was six years old growing up in Moranbah, was the 1986 grand final,” he said.

"It was the tryless 4-2 grand final between Parramatta and the Bulldogs. I had a Parramatta shirt I used to wear as a kid growing up following the game.

"There is an external pressure that comes with that because of the appetite for the next premiership, but the saying goes, ‘pressure is a privilege' and whoever steps into the role will be working with a club that wants that success," he continued.

Hannay is considered to be a dark horse option for the position, with Jason Ryles rumoured to have the inside running.