New Zealand Warriors forward Josh Curran has avoided conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old.

The incident occurred on the night of last year's Grand Final, with Curran and the 16-year-old involved in an altercation in a nightclub toilet between 3:00 am and 3:30 am.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Curran has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court.

It was alleged that when the two exchanged social media information to keep in contact, the NRL forward noticed the teenager filming and photographing him without his consent during the nighttime.

“My client told the young person he didn't trust him and then there was a melee where one strike occurred which has caused blood to the mouth,” Curran's defence lawyer Paul FC McGirr said, according to the Daily Mail Australia.

“The magistrate and the police were extremely sensible in the way they dealt with this matter and that's why he was given no conviction,” he added.

“Now Josh can move on with his life and do what he does best.”