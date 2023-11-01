The Manly Sea Eagles could be tempted into handing Josh Aloiai an early release if the English Super League comes knocking.

Aloiai, able to play at prop or lock, has been somewhat underwhelming during his time on the Northern Beaches after making a switch away from the Wests Tigers at the end of 2020.

While he showed more on the park in 2023 than he has done since his exit from the joint-venture, his contract running until the end of 2025 may be one the Sea Eagles are talked into releasing.

It comes as Wide World of Sports reports English Super League club the Leigh Leopards, who are coached by a former aggressive forward in Adrian Lam, are showing interest in Aloiai.

And while his NRL form hasn't been what it was at the Tigers during his stint at the Sea Eagles, his style would likely excel in England, so it's hardly a surprise at least one club might be preparing a play for the forward.

The talk around the future of Aloiai comes with Leigh looking to launch a signing spree on the NRL, and the Sea Eagles looking to balance their roster.

While forwards at times were something of an issue on the Northern Beaches last year, and the club have already released Sean Keppie to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, they have also confirmed the signings of Aitasi James from the Wests Tigers and Corey Waddell from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Added to that is the fact Josh Schuster has been all but confirmed to move back to the second-row where he had such a good rookie season alongside Haumole Olakau'atu, with Luke Brooks signed to play five-eighth alongside club and Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans, who will wear the number seven.

Should Leigh sign Aloiai, he will join the likes of Ricky Leutele and Lachlan Lam at the club, as well as John Asiata and Ava Seumanufagai.