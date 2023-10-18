Representative star Josh Addo-Carr has broken his silence on the Koori Knockout incident that saw him a cop a two-game suspension.

The Bulldogs flyer would also take a swipe at the NRL in the wake of his sanction, which saw him suspended for two games and cop a hefty $5,000 fine.

Playing for the Redfern All Blacks in the tournament, Addo-Carr was involved in a brawl during one of the games that saw him throw a punch against his opposition.

Videoed by a mobile phone, the footage showed the 28-year-old punching a play from the opposing Walgett side before his teammate would throw a second punch. This would lead the individual to be treated at the hospital.

“There were a few situations during the game that led to it,” Addo-Carr said on the Let's Trot podcast with ex-NRL player Josh Mansour.

“I was copping it all game against the Walgett boys. I ended up getting knocked out and put to sleep five, 10 minutes into the game.

“It was a fiery game, two strong teams, two proud communities going against each other. It's unfortunate that incident happened at the end of the game.

“That's the Koori Knockout. I don't think the media or the NRL have ever cared about the Koori Knockout until now.”

It is understood that Addo-Carr and the Bulldogs have reportedly settled their differences after a meeting took place last Friday between the two parties.

After reports emerged that there were increasing concerns surrounding his future at the Belmore club, Wide World of Sports has reported that the winger now seems certain to stay at the club for the remainder of his contract.

While a fan-favourite, Addo-Carr has reportedly garnered mixed reviews within the Kennel's four walls, with some loving him but others expecting more from him as a senior leader.

It was previously reported by multiple publications that sources close to Addo-Carr believed he wasn't happy with the level of support given to him by the Bulldogs following the Koori Knockout saga.

This saw Addo-Carr meet with Canterbury Bulldogs officials, including Phil Gould, to discuss his future in what was announced as a make-or-break meeting - after several other NRL clubs showed interest in poaching him.