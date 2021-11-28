Sydney Roosters' centre Joseph Manu has officially re-signed with the Sydney Roosters for 2023.

A two-year extension will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2024, with the signing of Manu seen as a key in the Roosters' continued push for success.

The club were thought originally to be a high chance of losing Manu, with their own salary cap constraints, as well as being unable to play Manu at fullback or in the halves, thought to be a key problem in the battle to retain the New Zealand international.

Manu has made it clear he'd like to play in one of those spots, however, with James Teseco, Luke Keary and Sam Walker in the way, it seems unlikely.

Manu was linked with a seven-figure move to the Warriors, as well as big-money plays to other clubs including the Dolphins, who have been unable to sign yet another player on their speculated list of big-name targets.

Manu said the Roosters were home though and that he couldn't see himself playing for another club.

“The Roosters is home to me and I couldn’t see myself playing for another club. From the top down, I love this Club,” Manu said.

“Trent and the coaches and staff we have here help make me a better player and person every day. It’s a privilege to wear the Roosters jersey and I’m excited for what the future holds."

Head coach Trent Robinson said Manu was a game-changer.

“Joseph has been with Club since he was a schoolboy and I’ve loved watching him develop into the hardworking player and game-changer we all enjoy watching today,” Robinson said.

“Joey has an incredible work ethic and is confident in the player and man that he is, and it’s great news that his leadership will continue to benefit the Roosters in the coming years."

Manu has played 114 games for the Roosters since debuting in 2016.