Joseph Suaalii has enjoyed a breakout NRL season, but there is no guarantee he will remain at the Sydney Roosters.

That is the view of his long-time mentor Steve Nasteski, who has worked with Suaalii since he was a child. Responsible for bringing Suaalii to the South Sydney Rabbitohs as a 12-year-old, Suaalii has now signed on with Isaac Moses, however, it's believed Nasteski will remain in an advisor role for Suaalii and his family.

The star winger, who will ultimately end up playing in the number one jersey should he remain in the NRL with speculation continuing about a switch to rugby union, was included in the New South Wales Origin squad this season to gain experience in camp and has scored 16 tries in his 23 appearances for the tri-colours.

The 19-year-old has a contract with the Roosters that is believed to have player options built into it until the expiration date at the end of the 2024 season, and Nasteski told The Sydney Morning Herald that unless the tri-colours move on James Tedesco, 2023 could be Suaalii's last as a Rooster.

“I admire everything that James Tedesco has done and is doing – this is not a knock on Teddy at all – but I think he has to leave the Roosters next year or Joseph will be gone,” Nasteski said.

“Tedesco is a once-in-a-generation player, but Joseph is once in a lifetime. He is going to be the Michael Jordan of the NRL.

“No player, not Greg Inglis, not Izzy Folau, no one has had the impact of Joey in his first 18 games – and he is a fullback and he wants to be a fullback.

“I told him when he went to the Roosters his pathway would be blocked. Teddy is the first choice, and maybe Manu is the second. Joseph will be better than both of those guys. Manu can play anywhere, but as good as Teddy is I think it’s fullback or nothing. So I think the Roosters will need to move Teddy on next year. The price if they don’t will be Joey. He is a fullback and a superstar.”

Tedesco is the Roosters and New South Wales captain, and like Suaalii is on contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The Roosters balancing act to hang onto all of Tedesco, Suaalii and Joseph Manu may be made simpler by a recent admission from Tedesco however that he would be willing to shift to the halves.

“It’s hard, because everyone wants to play fullback,” Tedesco told The Sydney Morning Herald in mid-August.

“It’s the position where you get your hands on the ball the most, and you’re allowed to be free which a lot of young players want.

“It’s tough because Suaalii and Joey are top-notch footy players.

“I played five-eighth for Italy at the (2017) World Cup, it could be an option down the track. The fullback and five-eighth roles are the same these days, you see Cameron Munster do it at Melbourne.

“It requires a different fitness. I’ll leave it to Robbo.”

Suaalii himself recently spoke out, suggesting he would like to stay at the Roosters, but hasn't closed the door on a potential exit to rugby union and Rugby Australia, who are reportedly preparing a big money offer to strike on a number of top NRL names ahead of hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2027.