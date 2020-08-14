What is the Men of League Weekly Draw?

The Weekly Draw is a new fundraising initiative from the Men of League to raise much-needed funds due to Covid-19 cancelling the regular gala dinners events. Fans can go in the running weekly draw to win a $2000 cash prize… but there’s a twist.

You can also join as a fan of your club or nominated area, with the funds raised to be directed back to YOUR community through the Men of League wellbeing programs.

How to join?

Simply visit the site and pick your team to go in the running – it’s that easy! Winners will be drawn every Saturday, with funds from entries going to Men of League.

What is Men of League?

Established in 2002, Ron Coote, Jim Hall and Max Brown identified the need for a tight-knit rugby league community to help its own.

Built on the vision to help provide assistance and social support to those who are in genuine need and lacking their own resources, including ex-players, administrators, referees, or club volunteers; whether you are a man, woman or child.

Now grown to be the charity of rugby league, Men of League provides assistance to everyone in the game’s community – from surgery, rehabilitation, equipment and specialist care to wellbeing visits to homes and hospitals to address social isolation and promote mental health.

What else can you do to help promote this great cause?

Get the word out! Let all your friends know about the Men of League Weekly Draw to get everyone involved and re-share social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The more you can help promote it, the more help can be provided to your areas to allow good stories to emerge.

For more information about Men of League and the Weekly Draw please visit www.menofleague.com and www.club-draws.com/family.