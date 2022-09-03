New Zealand Warriors star half Shaun Johnson has revealed that he would like to prolong his career beyond the end of his current contract.

The star half is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, and at the age of 31 (he turns 32 next week), will be 33 by the time the first ball is kicked in 2024.

Johnson, who has played all but two games this season but will miss the final game of this season with another, was supposed to bring an experienced and cool head to lead the Warriors out of the doldrums on his return to the club, however, has struggled to find anything near his top form that he enjoyed during his first stint with the Warriors before a move to the Cronulla Sharks.

Next year will see Johnson have to step up again with the club losing Chanel Harris-Tavita, although the competition for spots may increase thanks to the arrival of Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin, although Deajarn Asi, who replaces him in the final round against the Gold Coast Titans, is yet to have his contract renewed following a mid-season switch from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Speaking to The New Zealand Herald, Johnson said he hasn't made his mind up yet, but will keep playing if he feels he can.

"I can't actually answer that [now]," Johnson said.

"But the thing is, if I'm feeling good [mentally] and my body is feeling good, then I don't know why I should retire. I mean, if I feel like I can still contribute to the group.

"But that's still a year away. As of right now, I'm excited to play footy next year."

Johnson has played 227 career games since making his NRL debut in 2011, with 183 of them coming for the Auckland-based club who he debuted with.