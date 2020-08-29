NRL Immortal Andrew Johns has insisted Newcastle move for out-of-favour Bulldog Kieran Foran in a deal that could reunite the luckless playmaker with old friend Mitchell Pearce, per WWOS.

Foran reportedly knocked back a major pay decrease and one-year deal with the Bulldogs as he continues to seek a longer contract at a rival club.

The Bulldogs recently signed injured Knights veteran Blake Green to a 12-month deal for next season, opening the gates for Foran and Pearce to reunite at Newcastle.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Johns said the time is now for the Knights and Foran to unite.

“Where this [Green signing] puts Kieran Foran, I don’t know,” he said.

“Whether he goes to the Super League in England, or there might be a swap with Blake Green leaving Newcastle.

“I don’t know if Newcastle has any salary cap room at all, but [there would be] some experienced halves there, with Pearce and Kieran Foran, who are lifelong friends. They grew up together.

“So maybe that’d be a nice marriage up there.”

Johns added Foran’s arrival would do wonders for all involved.

“I still think Kieran Foran has got at least two really quality years in his body.”