GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Melbourne Storm grimaces in pain during the round 21 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm at Central Coast Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

The glaring inconsistencies of the NRL’s Match Review Committee have been thrust into the spotlight again following a number of confusing decisions and a subsequent tirade from league legend and commentator Andrew Johns.

Less than a week after the charges against Dale Finucane and Corey Waddell set a strong precedent for heavy punishments, Johns – and much of the rugby league world – couldn’t believe that the MRC found no grounds for a charge against Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The giant front-rower was put on report during the Storm’s game against the Warriors, seemingly using his elbow to fend off Wayde Egan in a move that ultimately left the Warrior with several cracked teeth.

Though Asofa-Solomona was placed on report during the match, he was not handed a charge by the MRC on Saturday morning. The NRL claimed that the contact was entirely incidental and therefore warranted no punishment.

Johns couldn’t believe the verdict, expressing his outrage on Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 19: NRL great Andrew Johns looks on prior to the round 15 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on June 19, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

“It’s laughable,” Johns said of the decision.

“I back the players all the time, but for me that’s a four-month suspension.

“Nothing for that, or even a fine? That’s close to a send-off. I can’t believe it.”

The MRC defended their decision, with coordinator Luke Patten speaking after the call.

“There was clear separation between Asofa-Solomona’s arm and the head of Wayde Egan as the players went to ground,” Patten told AAP.

“His arm lands on Egan’s chest on a diagonal and makes incidental contact with his head after the ground impact.

“As a result, the MRC cleared the tackle of involving either a head slam or a dangerous action.”

The decision not to punish ‘NAS’ came a day after Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves also escaped punishment for an elbow into the throat of Manly debutant Zac Fulton.