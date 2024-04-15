A former premiership winner with the Newcastle Knights in 1997, Matthew Johns has predicted which club is the biggest threat to the Penrith Panthers claiming an impeccable four-straight titles.

Despite sitting sixth on the NRL ladder, the Panthers have been in great form this season and will also receive Nathan Cleary in Round 8 and Scott Sorensen for this week against the Wests Tigers.

Brilliant victories over the Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters have seen them reach the same heights as the past three seasons and it is likely they will make a deep run in the finals again and are set for yet another Grand Final appearance.

Surprisingly, when asked which team is their biggest threat, Johns predicted it to be the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos are in 10th place, having only two wins to begin the season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys.

“I still think it's Brisbane,” Johns told SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“Brisbane, I really like what they did against the Cowboys, (Reece) Walsh will come back, (Payne) Haas will come back, (Patrick) Carrigan is just flying.

He also stated that the New Zealand Warriors - coming off an away victory against the Rabbitohs and draw against the Manly Sea Eagles - are a possibility to win the competition.

“The Warriors can win the comp in my opinion,” Johns added.

“I'll tell you what's strange about them, every single game this year with the Warriors has been a carbon copy, the only difference (is a) couple of times they've hung on and got the win.

“Each game they've been rampant in the first 30 minutes, just blowing the opposition away, however, at the end of that 30 minutes, as far as dominance it could be 18, 20 nil, but they're only six nil up.

“Then you see the opposition come back into the game and it ends up being a tight finish, every single game has been the same.

“There's a little problem in the mid part of their match of the Warriors.”