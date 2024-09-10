Immortal Andrew Johns has predicted that Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters will only have a couple of months in 2025 to keep his job at Red Hill after a disappointing season.

Less than 12 months after reaching the 2023 NRL Grand Final, the Broncos have failed to live up to expectations and will begin their off-season earlier than expected as eight other rivals compete in the 2024 NRL Finals later this week.

Minutes away from defeating the Penrith Panthers and winning their first premiership since 2006, Kevin Walters nearly experienced the very highs of the coaching job before experiencing the very lows this year.

Struggling to consistently perform on the field, their season has also been marred in controversy on and off the field, as well as a continuous run of injuries to several stars.

This includes injuries to Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, and Payne Haas. A drunken spat between veterans Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan headlined the controversies away from the paddock.

"They've been really disappointing," Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth with Brad Fittler.

"He is under pressure, without a doubt. But I think he will have a stay of proceedings until next year.

"They will probably give him a couple of months, six to eight weeks. Then, if they're not firing, you know what's going to happen."

The comments from Johns come after Broncos boss Dave Donaghy backed Walters to remain as head coach for next season after there were fears he could be terminated before the expiration of his contract in 2026.

One of the key factors to Walters keeping his job in charge will be the success of the halves - Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds.

Likely to be his final season in the NRL, Johns questioned whether Reynolds could once again find his best form that saw him win a premiership with the Rabbitohs and lead the Broncos to the 2023 Grand Final.

"How's he going to stay on the park next year? He's another year older," Johns added.

"It's hard to say. But imagine how much kicking he has done over his life - that's a big part of his game, goal kicking, general play kicking.

"Your body just can't withstand it. His body has come to the end."