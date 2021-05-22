New South Wales great Andrew Johns has named his 18-man Blues side to face Queensland at the MCG next month.

NSW are facing a number of changes from last year’s 2-1 series defeat to the Maroons, with several key names sidelined through injury while a number of potential debutants continue to make their claim for a jumper.

Building his side on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & The Eighth, Johns has named a total of seven changes from the 2020 side that fell to Queensland in historic fashion.

Johns has backed in Roosters forward Victor Radley to take over the reigns of the starting lock role from Manly veteran Jake trbojevic, who was named as the 18th-man in the side.

Radley was named as one of three potential debutants for Brad Fittler to consider, with Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen named in the interchange while the injured Zac Lomax was named in the centres.

Lomax, along with Rabbitohs forward Cameron Murray, is set to be replaced by Johns after being sidelined through injury.

The inclusions of Tom Trbojevic, Lomax, Latrell Mitchell, Radley, Papenhuyzen and Reagan Campbell-Gillard force a number of past incumbents out of the NSW side.

Clint Gutherson, Cody Walker, Daniel Tupou, Dale Finucane, Nathan Brown, Isaah Yeo and Jake Trbojevic have been withdrawn from the starting side that last featured for Fittler under Johns’ predicted side.

Johns’ selection would see Penrith five-eighth Jarome Luai continue to wait for his first Blues jumper, with Canberra star Jack Wighton returning to the No.6 jumper.

Panthers winger Brian To’o and Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior are also notable names to have missed their first selection.

Andrew Johns’ 2021 NSW side:

1. James Tedesco

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Zac Lomax*

5. Tom Trbojevic

6. Jack Wighton

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Junior Paulo

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Angus Crichton

12. Cameron Murray*

13. Victor Radley

Interchange:

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen

15. Daniel Saifiti

16. Tyson Frizell

17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserve:

18. Jake Trbojevic

*To be replaced due to injury

