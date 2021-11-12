With a resume that can only be described as jaw dropping, Johnathan Thurston has officially joined the coaching staff at the North Queensland Cowboys as a consultant.

His role with the club will be to assist with the mentoring of halves and young players. The former Maroons star will join the Cowboys' pre-season training block, offering well-needed advice wherever he can.

Thurston will go down as one of the greats of the modern era, having played a part in Queensland's dominance in State of Origin for well over a decade.

He also is a former premiership-winner, bringing the Cowboys their only premiership in a thrilling golden point grand final win over the Brisbane Broncos.

He has taken to coaching since retiring from rugby league as part of the Queensland Maroons' set up under Paul Green in a disastrous 2021 series and in a role which is likely to continue under new coach and former teammate Billy Slater in 2022.

Cowboys head coach Todd Payten praised the appointment of Thurston.

“JT is one of the greatest players our game has ever seen, to have him back in a hands-on coaching capacity is a huge coup for our club," Payten said.

“His main brief will be to work closely with our halves to develop their games, but our entire squad will benefit from having him back at training and inside our building.”

An enthusiastic JT displayed his eagerness to begin his consulting gig.

“I’m extremely excited to be back, this club obviously holds a special place in my heart,” Thurston said.

“I was lucky enough to receive a taste of coaching with the Maroons for this year’s Origin series and really enjoyed it.

“I think we have some serious talent in the halves here at the Cowboys and I look forward to helping those guys refine their game over the pre-season.”