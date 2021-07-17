The Wests Tigers have provided an update on the health and wellbeing of their veteran back James Roberts.

In an official statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Concord based club announced that Roberts had been linked with a Covid exposure site in Sydney and had not travelled with the team to their Queensland hub.

Despite remaining in Sydney, the Tigers stated that the 28-year-old had returned a negative reading on his initial Covid test.

Although reportedly in the clear, Roberts will stay in isolation for the next four days.

Due to this, he will miss Wests' clash with his former club Brisbane this Sunday.

Even though no fault can be laid at 'Jimmy the Jet's' feet, this latest grounding marks the second stint that Roberts will spend sidelined this season after suffering an injury set back earlier in the year.

The Tigers announced that Tommy Talau would be replacing Roberts in head coach Michael Maguire's line-up.