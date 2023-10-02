The Australian Jillaroos have confirmed a 21-player squad ahead of their two Tests against New Zealand in October.

Despite some injury concerns, the likes of Kezie Apps (foot) and Jessica Sergis (finger) have both been named.

Among the big surprises was the ommission of Jesse Southwell, who played halfback for the premiership-winning Newcastle Knights side over the weekend and also represented the NSW Blues in the State of Origin series earlier this year.

A large chunk of the Jillaroos' 2022 Rugby League World Cup have been named as part of the squad for the upcoming Tests in Townsville and Melbourne, while nine of the ten NRLW clubs are represented in the squad.

Out of the World Cup squad, Sam Bremner, Shenae Ciesiolka, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden and Holli Wheeler have missed out.

Star fullback Tamika Upton has been included and is likely to debut for the Jillaroos, while Emma Manzelmann and Jess Elliston are the other new faces.

Full squad

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

Jess Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Evania Pelite (Gold Coast Titans)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Emma Tonegato (Cronulla Sharks)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs New Zealand at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 6pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 6pm

All times AEDT.