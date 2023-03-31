The Gold Coast Titans have made two substantial new signings to begin their NRLW transfer window.

Jillaroos duo Jamie Chapman and Shaylee Bent will join the Queensland side having been signed from the Broncos and Dragons respectively.

Fresh from a successful World Cup campaign with the Jillaroos, the two will be the main attractions at the Titans and are critical for the club's success.

Chapman has been signed to the end of the 2025 season, whilst Bent accepted a two-year contract.

"I'm really excited to have both Jaime and Shaylee as two of our newest recruits here at the Titans," coach Karyn Murphy said on the Titans website.

"They are both very athletic players that offer so much on and off the field and their growth particularly over the past 12 months has been enormous."

Only 21 years old, Jamie Chapman will be featured on the wing and has played 14 NRLW in three seasons for both the Dragons and Broncos.

Extremely lethal with the ball in her hands, she will be aiming to continue her development and play a significant role in the long-term success of the club.

"Speaking with Chappo, she's so excited to be back at home representing the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers region," Murphy continued.

"With all that she's achieved in the game at such a young age, she's a great role model for young people – especially with her Indigenous heritage - and I know she wants to continually make a difference in her local community."

"She's also one of the most lethal backs in the competition, leading the NRLW competition for line breaks last season as well as being in the top five for tackle busts."

The other signing, Shaylee Bent, will join the Titans after four years with the Dragons.

Her NRLW career also includes representing the Jillaroos, Indigenous All Stars and New South Wales Blues.

"With Shaylee, she is one of the leading edge forwards in the women's game right now and I was particularly impressed with how she took her International opportunity with both hands."

"From getting a late call-up to the Australian World Cup squad, she worked extremely hard to go from being on the cusp of selection to fighting her way into that top 17 for the final against the Kiwis."

"This determination epitomises the positive attitude she possesses and this alongside her other key attributes is why she is a perfect fit for our squad."

The Titans have also managed to re-sign Shannon Mato, Evania Pelite, Lauren Brown and Jessika Ellistion, who are all looking to build the long-term success of the NRLW club.