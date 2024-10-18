The Jillaroos delivered a commanding performance in the opening game of the Pacific Championships, dismantling the PNG Orchids with a record-breaking 84-0 victory.

Led by winger Julia Robinson, who set a new benchmark with six tries, the Australian women's rugby league team demonstrated their dominance from start to finish, setting the tone for the tournament.

Robinson's six-try haul was the standout of the match, marking the most tries ever scored by a Jillaroo in a single Test match. Her individual performance was nothing short of spectacular, contributing seven linebreaks, 16 tackle busts, and 225 running metres, alongside a try assist.

It was a display of power, speed, and precision that left the PNG defense overwhelmed.

Jakaiya Whitfield also had a day to remember, crossing the line five times herself in a relentless display. She racked up six linebreaks, eight tackle busts, and 181 running metres, proving to be just as devastating as her wing partner.

Their combined efforts contributed to a performance that saw the Jillaroos in total control from early in the contest.

The game didn't start entirely smoothly for the Australians, with a few early handling errors, but once fullback Tamika Upton crossed the line in the seventh minute, the floodgates opened.

Upton, along with Isabelle Kelly, added two tries each to the scoreboard, while Jess Sergis and Tiana Penitani also got in on the action.

The Jillaroos' attack was relentless, and the stats spoke volumes. Alongside Robinson's record-breaking performance, Penitani, shifted to the halves following a late reshuffle, orchestrated much of the attacking brilliance with four try assists and five linebreak assists.

The versatility of the team was on full display, as they adapted to the absence of co-captain Ali Brigginshaw, who was a late withdrawal due to a finger injury.

While the Jillaroos were clinical, it was a night to forget for the PNG Orchids.

Injuries and a sin-binning compounded their woes as they struggled to contain the onslaught. Two key players were lost to injury, further weakening their already fragile defensive line, and their inability to recover opened the door for the Jillaroos to run riot.

Despite the dominance, there are concerns for the Jillaroos as they look ahead to their next clash against New Zealand. Tiana Penitani, who was instrumental in the victory, picked up a leg injury in the dying moments of the game.

Coach Brad Donald faces an anxious wait to confirm her availability, with the upcoming match likely to pose a sterner test.