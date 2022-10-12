The Australian women's rugby league team, known as the Jillaroos, are set to earn at the same rate as the men's side at years world cup beginning next month.

The Jillaroos are the current world champions triumphing over New Zealand 23-16 in the 2017 final; however, they only earned $3,000 each for the achievement, and this new deal changes that.

It comes on the back of increasing payments across both the NRLW and women's State of Origin series, which is set to expand to more than a single fixture in 2023, while the women's club competition also to expand to ten teams next year.

Up until recently, it was still unclear what the women's team would be paid throughout the tournament, with the conversation around pay rates for women in rugby league continuing to be a trend on the back of two successful NRLW season's this year.

Each member of the 24-player squad will earn at least $30,000 according to AAP at the World Cup after the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) concluded negotiations in favour of the pay increase.

The men's side will earn $40,000; however, that is due to the longer duration of their tournament, which includes one more finals match should they qualify.

This landmark moment in women's rugby league will ensure the sport's growth in the coming years as it becomes more viable to compete full-time without a supplementary job.