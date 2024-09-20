After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only three teams remain in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner.
Following the opening two weeks of the finals, the Canterbury Bulldogs have advanced through to the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final and will face either the Canberra Raiders or Cronulla Sharks.
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks
The two teams will clash at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday at 11:00 (AEST).
1. Keahn Skips
2. Siamani Leuluai
3. Regan Carr
4. Prinston Esera
5. Kane Rushton
6. Jalen Afamasga
7. Mitch Henderson
8. Jake Clydsdale
9. Shaun Parker
10. Caleb Garvie
11. Jaxon Lavender
12. Joe Reddy
13. Mitchell Prest
Interchange
14. Ethan Alaia
15. Delahia Wigmore
16. Tahrell Feaveai
17. Jai Purser
1. Siteni Taukamo
2. Kristian Dixon
3. Michael Gabrael
4. Talanoa Penitani
5. Te Wehi Waitere
6. Taj Ford
7. Riley Pollard
8. Lachlan Crouch
9. Chaz Jarvis
10. Salesi Ataata
11. Max McCarthy
12. Dylan Coutts
13. Samuel McCulloch
Interchange
14. Taj Brailey
15. Felix Faatilli
16. Ethan Cocco
17. Jacob Taulani