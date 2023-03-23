Newcastle Knights' hooker Jayden Brailey is confident his side can overcome the loss of Kalyn Ponga as they host Canberra on Sunday afternoon.
Brailey suffered a category two concussion against the Wests Tigers in Round 2, failing his concussion and subsequently ruled out of their following match against the Dolphins with a five-day turnaround.
However, the skipper returns this week, as does injured stars Jack Johns and Kurt Mann, while Tyson Frizell has been named amongst the reserves as he aims to return from an ankle injury.
While the cavalry slowly returns, co-captain Kalyn Ponga remains sidelined indefinitely after yet another concussion, Jacob Saifiti has four games to serve on his suspension, and Adam Elliott's groin could keep him out another month.
Ponga sat out six weeks to finish the 2022 season, and despite the club winning just one of the games without him, Brailey confirmed the five-eighth wouldn't be rushed back.
"It's a week to week thing. We're not putting any pressure on Kalyn," Brailey told AAP.
"We want him to prioritise his health. And whatever it may be when he comes back, it is what it is.
"It's Tyson Gamble this week, Lachlan Miller and Hasto.
"We have done a lot of training in the pre-season and we have built a good combination there."
Dominic Young will also be missing on Sunday afternoon, however his absence is a voluntary one after Adam O'Brien dropped the Roosters-bound flyer for Greg Marzhew, who will make his club debut.
This isn't the first time the Knights have battled major injuries at the club during Brailey's time and most likely won't be the last, which is why the skipper has been blown away by the club's fight and resilience to remain in a match.
"Without a doubt we are (resilient)," Brailey said.
"We have shown our character in the first three games in periods.
"We are a different side this year. We have shown a lot of that resilience, particularly defensively."
The Knights will be eager to secure their first home win of the season on Sunday as they host the Raiders, especially after going from leading the 'Phins 20-16 in the 57th minute, to losing 34-20 just over 20 minutes later.