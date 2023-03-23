Newcastle Knights' hooker Jayden Brailey is confident his side can overcome the loss of Kalyn Ponga as they host Canberra on Sunday afternoon.

Brailey suffered a category two concussion against the Wests Tigers in Round 2, failing his concussion and subsequently ruled out of their following match against the Dolphins with a five-day turnaround.

However, the skipper returns this week, as does injured stars Jack Johns and Kurt Mann, while Tyson Frizell has been named amongst the reserves as he aims to return from an ankle injury.

While the cavalry slowly returns, co-captain Kalyn Ponga remains sidelined indefinitely after yet another concussion, Jacob Saifiti has four games to serve on his suspension, and Adam Elliott's groin could keep him out another month.

Ponga sat out six weeks to finish the 2022 season, and despite the club winning just one of the games without him, Brailey confirmed the five-eighth wouldn't be rushed back.

"It's a week to week thing. We're not putting any pressure on Kalyn," Brailey told AAP.

"We want him to prioritise his health. And whatever it may be when he comes back, it is what it is.