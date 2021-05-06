Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has initiated the appeals process following his sentence on Thursday of five years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, eligible for parole in 2025.

#BREAKING Jarryd Hayne will appeal his conviction for sexually assaulting a woman near Newcastle in 2018. Hayne was jailed for 5 years and 9 months yesterday @nbnnews #jarrydhayne — Tyson Cottrill (@TysonCottrill) May 7, 2021

The notice of intention is for “all grounds” – meaning Hayne is appealing both the two guilty verdicts and sentence – while his lawyers now have six months to officially lodge the appeal.

Judge Helen Syme said “I do not accept that he was not aware that she was attempting to push him away and trying to physically resist him.”

“It was very clear she said no several times.

“The offender was fully aware that the victim had not consented and went ahead anyway and forced a sexual act on her.”

Hayne was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in Newcastle in September 2018 and was found not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

The jury found Hayne guilty of performing digital and oral sex on the unnamed woman without her consent, which took place on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final.

Hayne stated that all sexual activity was consensual and that he was apologetic to the woman after she had sustained two injuries in the process of their encounter.

The former Parramatta star revealed his intentions to plead not guilty, previously stating “I’d rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie”.

A report by 7 News’ Leonie Ryan revealed Hayne was on the verge of signing with St George Illawarra before the allegations over the incident arose.

It is understood the deal was worth close to $500,000 for a 12-month contract.