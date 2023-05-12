Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to a further three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The incident, which has seen Hayne have three separate trials in court, occurred in September of 2018 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home.

Hayne has already served nine months in custody after he was originally found guilty in a second trial, but was released on appeal. The first trial resulted in a hung jury.

The jury for the third trial, which was held during April, found that Hayne, who claimed in his defence that the encounter was consentual, has ignored the women saying the words "no" and "stop" repeatedly, according to News Corp.

It has been widely reported throughout the three trials that consent was not given by the woman after learning Hayne allegedly had a taxi waiting outside.

Hayne has already spent four weeks in custody after being refused bail on April 14 at a hearing.

He will now remain in prison until May, 2025, when his sentence will expire after appearing via video link at today's sentencing hearing.

The victim of the assault, according to News Corp said in court that her life has been a "never-ending nightmare" since September, 2018 when the incident occured.

The report has stated that Hayne will be classified as a prisoner in need of protection during the remainder of his sentence given his high-profile status.