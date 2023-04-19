As the Penrith Panthers try their best to keep superstar duo Jarome Luai and Dylan Edwards, Luai insists he isn't going anywhere and that Penrith is his home.

Luai and Edwards are both off-contract in 2024, and there have been multiple speculations that one of them will have to leave the club due to not having enough money in the club's salary cap.

Whilst the club looks to retain both, Luai spoke to the AAP about the issue, during which he admitted the pair had not yet discussed the topic.

"This is our home and we've had a lot of success here," Luai said to the AAP.

"Hopefully they can keep us both. I'd love to stay, this is my home.

"I think we just leave it in the hands of our managers and Penrith themselves."

Instead of being threatened by Edwards' great form at the moment, the five-eighth is ecstatic for him.

"He's killing it, like he's always done," Luai said, praising the efforts of Edwards.

"It's pretty cool that he's getting recognition from the outside because he definitely deserves it.

"He's never been underrated to us."