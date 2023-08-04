Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai has been charged by the match review committee for a careless high tackle following the side's incredible win against the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

Luai has been charged with a Grade 1 charge for a Careless High Tackle against Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona in the 47th minute.

“I've only seen the one angle. I'm not too sure. It's a little fly against a big giant. I dunno. We'll just wait and see,” Ivan Cleary said post-game.

After being placed on report, he was involved in a scuffle later in the game after Luai, Stephen Crichton and Sunia Turuva tackled Storm outside back Marion Seve into touch.

However, the Samoan international and former NSW Blues playmaker has surprisingly avoided suspension, receiving a monetary penalty with the early guilty plea.