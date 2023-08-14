The St George Illawarra Dragons have re-signed Jamie Soward for a further two years, which will not only see him remain as the club's NRLW coach but will have him oversee the women's program at the club.

The contract is the first of its kind and makes history as Soward will become the first full-time women's rugby league employee at the Dragons.

His job overseeing the women's program will include looking after the female pathways from junior through to the NRLW level, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

With 16 of their 24 players off contract at the end of the season, Soward's first order of business is likely to see him extend several players' contracts and tie them up until 2024 and beyond.

After retiring from the NRL in 2016 after stints with the Roosters, Dragons and Panthers, the former playmaker joined the Dragons coaching staff as a kicking coach before being named the 2022 NRLW head coach.

“I am very proud and excited to be the NRLW head coach for the Dragons in 2022,” Soward said on social media at the time of signing with them in 2022.

“Love being back in the Red V on a full-time capacity.”

Humbled and honoured to say that I have re-signed with the @NRL_Dragons for a further 2 years. I will be full-time #NRLW and female pathways. Huge achievement that I am fully committed to and love being apart of the dragons female program. ❤️#Redv — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) August 13, 2023