All eyes are on fullback James Tedesco ahead of State of Origin after he was seen with his knee strapped and running straight lines at the Blues training on Tuesday morning.

Tedesco suffered a grade-two medial ligament strain in the Roosters’ semi-final against the Raiders and now has one week to secure his No.1 jumper for the NSW Blues.

“I just had to get it moving today with straight-line running, and it felt really stable and strong,’’ Tedesco told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“On Thursday there will be more volume and getting the legs ticking over at a higher pace and longer distance. Then Saturday will be getting into the team stuff, lateral movement and side stepping.

“So I’d say Saturday will be the big test. I’m feeling good in my head and I’m confident.’’

Clint Gutherson and Ryan Papenhuyzen are the top two considered for the role if Tedesco had to sit out the opening game.

If Gutherson, the Dally M runner-up, is thrown in the centres however, Papenhuyzen will get his shot down back replacing Tedesco.

All tough calls for coach Brad Fittler but Tedesco is more than confident there wont be any issues.

James Tedesco gives us an update on his injury and tells us if he is confident of playing the first game. pic.twitter.com/pzZyCRGShg — NSWBlues (@NSWBlues) October 23, 2020

NRL: James Tedesco | State Of Origin Moments | NRL https://t.co/oLlGY7v3pW — Bondi Beat🏖️ (@BondiBeat) October 24, 2020