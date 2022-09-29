James Tamou might be a confirmed departure from the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean his career is about to come to an end.

It had been widely reported that the only way Tamou would be able to continue playing would be in England, however, new shock reports have linked him to the North Queensland Cowboys for a one-year deal to round out his career.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Todd Payten recently held talks with Tamou while he was in Sydney for the Dally M Medal ceremony, and while no deal has been done yet, the chances are high that Tamou could round out his career in Townsville.

It was only two years ago that Tamou was a leading forward in the Penrith Panthers' team who went to the grand final, and while he hasn't hit those heights at the Tigers, the 33-year-old Palmerstorn-born forward has previously revealed he doesn't want to hang up the boots yet.

Tamou began his NRL career with the Cowboys, playing 170 games for the club between 2009 and 2016, before shifting to Penrith.

During his time with the Cowboys, Tamou played for Australia and New South Wales on 12 and 14 occasions respectively.

The Cowboys are yet to make a signing from outside of their squad for 2023, and Tamou would join a front row featuring the likes of Reuben Cotter, Coen Hess, Griffin Neame, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Jordan McLean should he be re-signed as per reports, as well as young gun Riley Price.

Should the deal with the Cowboys fall through, then reports suggest multiple English clubs would be interested in the veteran prop.

JIMMY DECISION: @WestsTigers James Tamou still unsure if will be part of ‘departing’ or ‘retiring’ cavalcade on Sunday. Told there’s interest from Leigh, Huddersfield🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ Big fella still worthy of another year — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) September 28, 2022

Wakefield are said to be interested alongside Leigh and Huddersfield in Tamou.