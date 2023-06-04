Known for his time at the Panthers, former NRL hooker James Segeyaro has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with FC Lezignan XIII.

Segeyaro has signed a contract with the Bradford Bulls, who compete in the RFL Championship - the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

Making his NRL debut in 2011 with the Cowboys, Segeyaro would go on to play 155 NRL games and six games for Papua New Guinea before moving overseas.

"I won't make any big promises, but I will give you my word that I'm going to work hard every day to improve my game, contribute to the team's success and earn your trust," the 32-year-old said on his arrival to Bradford.

"To the Bradford Bulls community, I'm excited to be a part of this team and to have the honour of representing you on the field this season."

"I know that this team has a rich history of success, and I'm committed to doing everything I can to help us win."

Speaking about the signing of Segeyaro, Bradford Bulls CEO Jason Hirst was joyous about signing the former NRL dummy half.

"We have signed James despite fierce competition from other clubs and to bring in a player of his undoubted pedigree, with over 150 NRL matches under his belt, from now until the end of the season, is testament to our on-field ambition."

"Having personally spoken to James at length, on numerous occasions, his desire to get to the UK and play for Bradford has consistently shone through."

"He is, without doubt, chomping at the bit to pull on our famous red, amber and black jersey."

"His signing gives us increased competition for places, on-field impetus, further leadership and experience, and really go forward from dummy half and bodes well for us achieving a Top 4 finish and a home fixture in the end-of-season play-off series."