Former NRL player James Segeyaro has released details of a Cronulla street brawl that involved himself and Dragons star Corey Norman on Friday night, in a post to Instagram.

Segeyaro revealed that he and Norman, accompanied by two women, were confronted by four men, who allegedly racially vilified Segeyaro before an argument and fight broke out.

According to the post, Norman had stepped in to “defuse the situation” and was allegedly attacked in the process, with one man threatening to use a knife.

“Chicko (Segeyaro) and Corey were involved in an altercation in Cronulla o Friday Night,” the post from Segeyaro’s Instagram account read.

“The two boys were walking home after a dinner with two females, when they were approached by a group of four men.

“One of whom began to racially abuse Chicko, calling him the ‘N Word’.

“An argument ensued, and Corey came in to defuse the situation.

“He was then blin-sided, and a fight broke out.

“It had all broken up, when one of them threatened to pull a knife.”

Segeyaro added that he and Parker were defending themselves against racism.

“As individuals and as a brand we will always stand up against racism,” the post read.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as re-sharing a post … other times, it means defending yourself.

“Although we don’t condone violence, if there is a time to fight then let it be against racism, protecting female company and having your friend’s back.”

The post also revealed that Norman had contacted the Dragons following the incident.

“Corey let his club know the next morning and we have been in touch with the RLPA regarding the incident,” the post said.