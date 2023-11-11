After spending 2023 with the Bradford Bulls in the RFL Championship, former NRL hooker James Segeyaro has made a new move to prolong his career.

Known for his time at the Penrith Panthers, Segeyaro has signed with the Wests Devils for the 2024 Illawarra League season, having last played in the NRL in 2022.

Making his NRL debut in 2011 with the Cowboys, Segeyaro would go on to play 155 NRL games, mainly for the Panthers and six games for Papua New Guinea, before moving overseas.

His career also included stints with the Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles and overseas clubs such as the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League and FC Lezignan in the French Elite One Championship.

For those unknown with the Illawarra Rugby League competition, the Wests Devils have won 16 premierships (the last being in 2018) and been runners-up on ten occasions, making the Grand Final last in the 2022 season.

Notable former players of the Wests Devils include Immortal Bob Fulton, Balmain Tigers star duo Garry Jack and Steve Roach and the Stewart brothers Glenn and Brett.

Most recently, Beau Ryan and Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings have been members of the club's roster.