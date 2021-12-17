Wests Tigers outside back James Roberts has reportedly secured a one-year contract with the club to save his NRL career.

Cut at the end of the 2021 season - a season which saw Roberts play just a handful of games before bringing himself undone with a COVID breach in quarantine at a Queensland hotel - Roberts was reportedly picked up on a train and trial deal through the first part of the pre-season.

It gave Roberts an opportunity to prove to the club he deserved another opportunity in Michael Maguire's top 30 for 2022, and it's now being reported that he has trained extremely well.

That will, according to The Daily Telegraph, mean he is set to sign a cut-price, one-year deal to remain at Concord during the 2022 season.

The Kempsey-born 28-year-old played just 11 matches for the Tigers in 2021, scoring just three tries and struggling to find a place in Maguire's side as other youngsters stepped up to take his spot.

The 2018 New South Wales Origin player has had a chequered history in the NRL, playing for all of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and Tigers on his way to 162 appearances in the top grade.

His prodigious talent seemingly means clubs are continually willing to take a chance on Roberts, who will well and truly enter the last chance saloon in 2022.

Roberts was the only player from a cut group of 2021 squad players to be given a second chance to train with the joint venture over the summer.

The now veteran reportedly will become the Tigers' 29th signing for the 2022 season, leaving the club a single player to get before their squad is full.