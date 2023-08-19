A key member of the Penrith Panthers forward pack, James Fisher-Harris, has revealed he would love to remain a one-club player and has no regrets about not testing the open market.

One of the competition's biggest forward earners (approx. $970,000 a season), Fisher-Harris has continually been in the conversation when it comes to the best front-rowers in the NRL alongside the likes of Origin stars Payne Haas, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Warriors' Addin Fonua Blake.

Although he signed a long-term extension with the club in the middle of the 2021 season that will see him at the club until 2026, he admitted that his re-signing had nothing to do with money. Instead, he is in it for the long haul for the premierships and playing alongside his mates.

Like many members of the Panthers squad, Fisher-Harris came through the club's junior system before making a successful transition into the first-grade team. A member of the Junior Kiwis team in 2015, he would make his NRL debut a year later in 2016, in Round 1 against the Canberra Raiders.

Since then, he has appeared in 173 NRL games for the club (edging closer to the 200-game milestone), become a dual premiership winner, represented his country (11 tests for New Zealand since 2016) and become recognised as one of the best front-rower in rugby league, not just in the NRL after winning two Dally M Prop of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021.

“We have a squad here. It's not all about the money, bro. My family and I are grateful for what we've got. I'm happy for the bro [Fa'asuamaleaui] for getting that deal. Everyone who plays internationally or Origin footy should be on $1m one day, eventually. Hopefully," Fisher-Harris told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've been at Penrith for ten years now. I came here straight from New Zealand. This place is my second home.”

“I don't really care about that stuff, brother, I'm happy here with my bros."