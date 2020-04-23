Independent spies could be sent to NRL clubs to ensure they are following biosecurity protocols, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

There is speculation that many clubs have planned secret training sessions for next week, and that some teams have already breached government rules. The NRL have emphasised the severity of punishments, should that be the case, in a phone hook-up with clubs on Wednesday.

Docked competition points and heavy fines could be the punishment for any team breaching the rules.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has canned planned training sessions for next week. A part of Wednesday’s innovation committee meeting, Bennett denied his club would return to training before the agreed May 4th date. Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook had let it slip that his teammates had been given small group session next week.

“I was there [at the Project Apollo meeting] today and we all agreed what we are going to do,” Wayne Bennett told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We [South Sydney] put some plans in place last week not knowing what the future held. We were just trying to get ahead of the game and put temporary plans in place subject to today’s meeting. They will be changing now.

“All the clubs would have been in the same boat, making plans around next week until we got told what was happening. We are all pretty adamant that we need to start in the same day. We will be waiting for the Warriors.

“If we don’t follow those rules, we will lose points or be fined- It’s as simple as that. It won’t be happening at the Souths. I’m more than happy with that. I think it’s really god the way we are approaching it as a game. There are a lot of protocols around what we are doing.”

On Wednesday morning, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has met with Channel Nine chief Executive Hugh Marks at the network’s Willoughby offices to continue discussions around a potential extension of broadcast rights with current partners for three years.

Marks then met Foxtel boss Patrick Delany. NRL powerbrokers are hopeful that a decision will be made before Friday’s innovation committee’s meeting to discuss season structure.

‘Long term security’ has been given as a priority to NRL clubs by interim chief executive Andrew Abdo. He wouldn’t comment further on negotiations.

May 28 is looking like a lock for the NRL to restart as NRL head of football Graham Annesley breaks down a 50-page biosecurity report to send to clubs on Friday. The NRL is designing an app that will monitor a player’s temperature and health as part of strict measure to be introduce.

Independent experts could also be sent to clubs to ensure they are following the rules.