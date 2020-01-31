Tyrone May’s playing future lies with the NRL’s integrity unit after he avoided jail time after being convicted for filming sex tapes, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

May will now be under a good behaviour bond for three years and will have to perform 300 hours of community service.

He was supported in court by Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and his son, star halfback Nathan.

Magistrate Robyn Denes labelled May’s offence as “reprehensible” and said it was “right on the cusp of a custodial sentence”.

May was one of the first players stood down by the league under the leagues new player protocols which will see a big crackdown on player behaviour, which has resulted in May missing the entire 2019 season with a 25-game suspension.

May was convicted after meeting two women online on separate occasions in 2018 where he secretly recorded them while in the act, which the videos were then leaked online.

The first incident happened at the Best Western Zebra Motel when May met with a woman via Tinder.

The second incident occurred months later at an apartment in Kingswood. Along with May in the unit were May’s nephew George Ragheb, former Panthers reserve grade player Liam Coleman and also an unknown man.

During a consensual orgy with the group at the time, the woman realised there were mobile phones in the room when she asked not to be filmed.

The woman was informed nine months later that the video had surfaced online, where she reported it to the police. May pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent last May as a result.