Gold Coast young gun Jai Arrow will honour his South Sydney contract even if it means taking a significant pay cut.

Arrow signed with South Sydney on a deal worth $800,000 per season from 2021. The 24-year old said he will be committed to wearing the red and green hoops even if it means taking a 40 per cent reduction.

The COVID19 pandemic has caused the NRL and clubs to rethink their financial position and budgeting as clubs have been given a $10 million salary cap for next year. However, due to the virus, it could mean that clubs are preparing for a $2 million-$4 million reduction of the cap.

Arrow though knows he is in a very lucky space given the financial position other Australians are currently in.

“If I have to take a pay cut next year because the salary cap goes down to keep the game alive then I’m more than happy to do that – that doesn’t worry me one bit,” he told the Courier Mail.

“I play the game because I love it. I’m very grateful I get paid to do what I love every day.

“There are people losing their jobs, lining up at Centrelink for hours. It’s hard to see. I’m lucky and grateful to still be getting paid, for the time being.

“I signed a contract a while ago and I’ve stuck with it. I’m happy to go.

The NRL players have will receive their paychecks for April and May, but would have to wait until October 31 for their next one, meaning they face a 71 per cent pay cut form now and a 46 per cent pay cut for the financial year.

Given the circumstances that the NRL finds itself in, Arrow knew that at one point they were going get a pay cut.

“We’re not dumb – we all understand we’re going to have to take a pretty hard hit with pay cuts,” he said.

“If that’s what it takes to keep the game alive, then so be it.

“It obviously sucks but we’re not the only ones taking pay cuts. It’s everyone around the whole league and world.

“I don’t know exactly what we’ll have to take. We get two full pays then we’ll know more.

“As long as I can pay my bills and look after myself, then I’m happy.”