NRL Rd 1 - Storm v Rabbitohs
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 11: Jai Arrow of the Rabbitohs warms up before the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park, on March 11, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Jai Arrow a Tiger? It could’ve happened.

The star forward has revealed at the end of the 2019 season he met with Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire.

The former Gold Coast Titan took into consideration the prospects of the Tigers, but ultimately signed up with South Sydney for 2021 and beyond.

Arrow told NRL.com that the Tigers coach made a compelling case for him to be in the gold, black and white.

SEE ALSO: NRL greats encourage Queensland club to lure Storm star

“(Maguire) flew up to the Gold Coast and met me there, I definitely was weighing up my options,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t counting out any club, I wanted to do the best thing for myself.

“Looking at Madge (Maguire), he’s won a comp, he expects the best from you, I think they (Wests Tigers) do have a quality side.

JAI ARROW
Lock
Rabbitohs
ROUND 5 STATS
1
Offloads
24
Tackles Made
97
All Run Metres

But ultimately, the decision to be a South Sydney Rabbitoh came on the back of a couple of factors.

“No disrespect to the Tigers, but the proud history of South and obviously Wayne Bennett and the coaching staff here is second-to-none,” he said.

“Being back with Wayne and (assistant coach) Jason Demetriou helped… The squad and class of the players here was an attraction.”

Both the Rabbitohs and the Tigers are set to lock horns on Saturday evening with South Sydney sitting three games clear of Wests.

But Arrow said that there was no room for his side to get complacent over a Tigers side that have been on the end of some close defeats.

“They’ve sort of struggled the last couple of weeks… they’ve scored some points as well, they just haven’t been able to get the job done,” he said.

“I have no doubt that they’ll be out firing.”

Prop Patrick Mago added: “We can’t take them lightly, I think that’s like every other team, whether they’re coming first or last – you’ve got to take every game seriously.”