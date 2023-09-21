The Wests Tigers have officially added to Jahream Bula's contract, locking him down at the joint-venture until the end of 2027.

The young gun fullback has burst onto the scene this year, and is one of the contenders to take out the Rookie of the Year award at next week's Dally M Medal ceremony.

In addition to that, he was voted the Tigers' player of the season despite playing only 18 games for the wooden spooners.

A constant bright spot in an underperforming team, Bula's season saw him rack up plenty of big numbers in all the key metrics, and he will likely only continue to improve next year.

The new two-year extension, which is also serving as an upgrade for the remaining two years of his current deal means he will now be a Tiger for at least the next four seasons.

According to News Corp, the deal is worth a total of around $2.8 million - or about $700,000 per season.

Bula was not able to go to the free agency market until at least November 1 next year given his deal didn't expire until the end of 2025, but wasted no time in securing his future, saying he wanted to stay at the Tigers for as long as possible.

“I want to stay here as long as I can,” said Bula.

“The club blessed me with this opportunity and I'm not in this position without them.

“I want to hopefully win a championship here one day, that's my goal.”

Incoming coach Benji Marshall said the move was "super exciting" for the club.

“We are super excited to be able to sign Jahream to a long-term deal,” Marshall said.

“He has been an exciting young talent and proven his toughness in first grade in his debut season.

"This is only the beginning for Jahream and we look forward to him being a massive part of our future at the Wests Tigers.

“He is a humble and hard-working young man who displays all the attributes I want our club to look like in the future.”