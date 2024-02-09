Incoming New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Michael Maguire has revealed there is a chance Jack Wighton will have a change of heart over his retirement from the representative arena.

Wighton made the call to focus on his club football during his final year at the Canberra Raiders, standing down from New South Wales Origin commitments.

Prior to that, Wighton had been an almost permanent member of Brad Fittler's side, playing multiple roles, predominantly as a utility off the bench.

His influence was certainly lost on the Blues during the 2023 series, with the men from south of the Tweed losing the series in straight sets, eventually leading to Fittler's exit as coach and Maguire, who at the time was coaching New Zealand, to be appointed.

MAguire though told AAP that he is hopeful there will be a discussion with Wighton around his Origin future heading into the 2024 series.

"At the moment, Jack's really concentrating on his club," Maguire told the publication.

"I think in time Jack will have a look at the (Origin) arena.

"I think he's one of those players that loves playing in the big games. No doubt when the time is right, I'll talk to Jack."

Wighton himself admitted in the middle of last year that he may consider a return to Origin following his move to the Rabbitohs in 2024, where he will line up in the centres.

His move to Redfern sees the first time away from the Raiders in his playing career, with Wighton shifting to play alongside Cody Walker, who will be the first-choice five-eighth at the club.

The 31-year-old has played 242 NRL games since his debut at the Raiders in 2012, to go with ten Origins, seven Tests for Australia and six matches for the Indigenous All Stars.